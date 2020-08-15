Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Casualty Exercise Tests Flight Paramedics Mettle [Image 3 of 6]

    Mass Casualty Exercise Tests Flight Paramedics Mettle

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Garrick Morgenweck 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Sgt. Derek Born from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment assesses patients at a mass casualty exercise during Saber Junction 20, Aug. 15, 2020, at Hohenfels Training Area. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year’s exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Garrick W. Morgenweck)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Exercise Tests Flight Paramedics Mettle [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Garrick Morgenweck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

