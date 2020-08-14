Col. Cory Kestel, 114th Operations Group commander, poses for a photo with Col. Mark Morell, 114th Fighter Wing commander, Lt. Col. Josh Wika, 175th Fighter Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Steven Schultz, 114th Operations Group chief of standard evaluation, after completing 3000 flight hours at Joe Foss Field, S.D., Aug. 14, 2020. Kestel reached 1000 flying hours in 2007 and 2,000 flying hours in 2014. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Duane Duimstra)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 13:19
|Photo ID:
|6316686
|VIRIN:
|200814-Z-SJ722-1019
|Resolution:
|4933x3282
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 114th Operations Group Commander reaches flying milestone [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
114th Operations Group Commander reaches flying milestone
