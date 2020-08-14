Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Operations Group Commander reaches flying milestone [Image 6 of 6]

    114th Operations Group Commander reaches flying milestone

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Cory Kestel, 114th Operations Group commander, poses for a photo with Col. Mark Morell, 114th Fighter Wing commander, Lt. Col. Josh Wika, 175th Fighter Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Steven Schultz, 114th Operations Group chief of standard evaluation, after completing 3000 flight hours at Joe Foss Field, S.D., Aug. 14, 2020. Kestel reached 1000 flying hours in 2007 and 2,000 flying hours in 2014. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Operations Group Commander reaches flying milestone [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    114th Operations Group Commander reaches flying milestone

