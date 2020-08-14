Col. Cory Kestel, 114th Operations Group commander, poses for a photo with Col. Mark Morell, 114th Fighter Wing commander, Lt. Col. Josh Wika, 175th Fighter Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Steven Schultz, 114th Operations Group chief of standard evaluation, after completing 3000 flight hours at Joe Foss Field, S.D., Aug. 14, 2020. Kestel reached 1000 flying hours in 2007 and 2,000 flying hours in 2014. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.16.2020 13:19 Photo ID: 6316686 VIRIN: 200814-Z-SJ722-1019 Resolution: 4933x3282 Size: 7.45 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Operations Group Commander reaches flying milestone [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.