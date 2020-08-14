114th Operations Group Commander reaches flying milestone

Col. Cory Kestel, 114th Operations Group commander, prepares a F-16 fighting falcon for launch prior to his 3000 hour flight at Joe Foss Field, S.D., Aug. 14, 2020. Kestel reached 1000 flying hours in 2007 and 2,000 flying hours in 2014. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Duane Duimstra)
