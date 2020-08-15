Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Watching out

    Watching out

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade provides security for a team building vehicular obstacles with C-wire in a controlled area on Aug. 15, 2020 as part of Exercise Saber Junction 20 at the Joint Multinational Training Center in the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany from Aug. 10 to Aug. 26, 2020.

    Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating ally and partner nations. For more information, go to https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/SaberJunction

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Yountz)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Watching out [Image 5 of 5], by SGT John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

