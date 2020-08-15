U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade build vehicular obstacles with C-wire in a controlled area on Aug. 15, 2020 as part of Exercise Saber Junction 20 at the Joint Multinational Training Center in the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany from Aug. 10 to Aug. 26, 2020.



Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating ally and partner nations. For more information, go to https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/SaberJunction



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Yountz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.16.2020 14:26 Photo ID: 6316674 VIRIN: 200815-A-TO756-413 Resolution: 6500x4333 Size: 17.19 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building obstacles [Image 5 of 5], by SGT John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.