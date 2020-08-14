Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Army Reserve Paratroopers with the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, United States Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), board a Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter during an airborne operation here on Aug. 14, 2020. The unit conducted non-tactical airborne operations in order to maintain mission readiness and proficiency among their jumpmasters.(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 12:41
    Photo ID: 6316659
    VIRIN: 200814-A-BD830-003
    Resolution: 5152x3680
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Reserve Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations
    404th CA BN Conduct Airborne Operations
    U.S. Army Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    404th Civil Affairs Battalion
    Paratrooper
    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST
    National Airborne Day
    United States Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)
    361st TPASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT