JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Army Reserve Paratroopers with the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, United States Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), board a Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter during an airborne operation here on Aug. 14, 2020. The unit conducted non-tactical airborne operations in order to maintain mission readiness and proficiency among their jumpmasters.(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 12:41
|Photo ID:
|6316659
|VIRIN:
|200814-A-BD830-003
|Resolution:
|5152x3680
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
