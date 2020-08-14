JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – An Army Reserve paratrooper with the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, United States Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), navigates their position within a drop zone during a large scale airborne operation here on Aug. 14, 2020. The unit conducted non-tactical airborne operations in order to maintain mission readiness and proficiency among their jump masters. (U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.16.2020 12:41 Photo ID: 6316655 VIRIN: 200814-A-BD830-002 Resolution: 1119x1567 Size: 286.87 KB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 404th CA BN Conduct Airborne Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.