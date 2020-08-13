Coast Guard, CBP interdicts 1 suspected smuggler, 16 migrants 14 miles east of Haulover Inlet

A 25-foot pleasure craft used in an illegal migrant venture involving 16 migrants and one suspected smuggler moored near Haulover Inlet, Florida, Aug. 12, 2020. The Coast Guard Cutter Manatee (WPB-87363) crew repatriated the migrants to Freeport, Bahamas and transferred the suspected smuggler ashore to CBP custody. (Coast Guard Photo)

