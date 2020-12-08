Two U.S. Customs and Border Patrol surface asset crews interdict a 25-foot pleasure craft with 16 migrants and one suspected smuggler aboard Aug. 12, 2020 approximately 14 miles east of Haulover Inlet, Florida. The Coast Guard Cutter Manatee (WPB-87363) crew repatriated the migrants to Freeport, Bahamas and transferred the suspected smuggler ashore to CBP custody. (Coast Guard Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.16.2020 10:58 Photo ID: 6316620 VIRIN: 201208-G-G0107-1009 Resolution: 980x432 Size: 142.04 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, CBP interdicts 1 suspected smuggler, 16 migrants 14 miles east of Haulover Inlet [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.