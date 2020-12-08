125 SFS train to fight

CAMP BLANDING, Fla. - U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Angella Beckom, the wing command chief for the 125th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tracey Canady, the state command chief for the Florida Air National Guard, visit airmen assigned to the 125th Security Forces Squadron who train at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla. on Aug. 12, 2020. Security forces airmen have to continually train to maintain their annual weapons qualifications. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock)

Date Taken: 08.12.2020
Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US