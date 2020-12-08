Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125 SFS train to fight [Image 10 of 14]

    125 SFS train to fight

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    CAMP BLANDING, Fla. - U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Angella Beckom, the wing command chief for the 125th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tracey Canady, the state command chief for the Florida Air National Guard, visit airmen assigned to the 125th Security Forces Squadron who train at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla. on Aug. 12, 2020. Security forces airmen have to continually train to maintain their annual weapons qualifications. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock)

    TAGS

    Camp Blanding
    Florida National Guard
    Security Forces
    125th Fighter Wing
    Florida Air National Guard
    FLNG
    125FW
    FLANG
    125 FW
    training 125SFS
    125 SFS

