    Sterett Sailors Conduct Deck Preservation Work [Image 3 of 3]

    Sterett Sailors Conduct Deck Preservation Work

    RED SEA

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200814-N-NC885-4029 Red Sea (August 14, 2020) Seaman Travis Snipes, from Irving, Texas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), conducts deck preservation work on the bull nose. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 06:07
    Photo ID: 6316422
    VIRIN: 200814-N-NC885-4030
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Hometown: IRVING, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sterett Sailors Conduct Deck Preservation Work [Image 3 of 3], by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Paint
    USCENTCOM
    "USS Sterett
    NAVCENT
    Boatswain's Mate
    DDG 104
    C5F"
    USCENTCOMPA
    Sterett Sailors
    Forever Dauntless

