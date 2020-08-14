200814-N-NC885-4019 Red Sea (August 14, 2020) Seaman Travis Snipes, from Irving, Texas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), conducts deck preservation work on the bull nose. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.16.2020 06:13 Photo ID: 6316417 VIRIN: 200814-N-NC885-4019 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.45 MB Location: RED SEA Hometown: IRVING, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sterett Sailors Conducts Deck Preservation Work [Image 3 of 3], by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.