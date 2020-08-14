Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR, SHARP host ‘Got Your Six’ Glow Run [Image 2 of 2]

    SAPR, SHARP host ‘Got Your Six’ Glow Run

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, participate in a combined virtual 6K “Got Your Six” glow run hosted by the 379th Air Base Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program and the U.S. Army’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention Program, Aug. 13 and 14, 2020. Focused on the theme, “Got Your Six,” the 6K run was designed to show that every individual in-and-out of uniform should have each other’s backs and that everyone in the military should maintain a zero tolerance environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR, SHARP host ‘Got Your Six’ Glow Run [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    AUAB
    Al Udeid Air Base: Al Udeid

