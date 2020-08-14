SAPR, SHARP host ‘Got Your Six’ Glow Run

Members of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, participate in a combined virtual 6K “Got Your Six” glow run hosted by the 379th Air Base Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program and the U.S. Army’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention Program, Aug. 13 and 14, 2020. Focused on the theme, “Got Your Six,” the 6K run was designed to show that every individual in-and-out of uniform should have each other’s backs and that everyone in the military should maintain a zero tolerance environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

