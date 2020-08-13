Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Stream an AN/SLQ-25 Nixie Torpedo Decoy

    Sailors aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Stream an AN/SLQ-25 Nixie Torpedo Decoy

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 13, 2020) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Cohen Reyes, from Harlingen, Texas, left, and Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Justin Lewis, from Lumberton, N.C., wipe sea water off of a cable attached to an AN/SLQ-25 Nixie torpedo decoy while retrieving it on the fantail of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 09:30
    Photo ID: 6315997
    VIRIN: 200813-N-CL550-1273
    Resolution: 5375x3449
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
