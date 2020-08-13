PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 13, 2020) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Cohen Reyes, from Harlingen, Texas, left, and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Michael Hearn, from Grafton, Ohio, prepare to deploy an AN/SLQ-25 Nixie torpedo decoy from the fantail of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.15.2020 09:30 Photo ID: 6315995 VIRIN: 200813-N-CL550-1071 Resolution: 2578x4289 Size: 1.89 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Stream an AN/SLQ-25 Nixie Torpedo Decoy [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.