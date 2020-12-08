Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM 35 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    HSM 35 Conducts Flight Operations

    RED SEA

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200812-N-NC885-1033 Red Sea (August 12, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Magicians" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 conducts flight operations while underway with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM 35 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

