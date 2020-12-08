200812-N-NC885-1033 Red Sea (August 12, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Magicians" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 conducts flight operations while underway with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

