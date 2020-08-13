200813-N-NC885-1209 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 13, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Victor Best, from Houston, fires an M240B machine gun at a target during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 08.13.2020
Location: RED SEA
Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
This work, USS Sterett Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.