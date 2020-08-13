Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Sterett Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise

    RED SEA

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200813-N-NC885-1209 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 13, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Victor Best, from Houston, fires an M240B machine gun at a target during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

