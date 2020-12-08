124th ASOS Trains in NEO with Navy MH-60S Helicopters

Idaho Air National Guard special warfare tactical air control party Airmen from the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct non-combatant evacuation operation training in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, August 12, 2020, with members of the Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Four from North Island Naval Air Station, California. The joint training utilized HSC-4’s MH-60S Seahawk helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

