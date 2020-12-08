Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th ASOS Trains in NEO with Navy MH-60S Helicopters [Image 13 of 18]

    124th ASOS Trains in NEO with Navy MH-60S Helicopters

    HORSESHOE BEND, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Idaho Air National Guard special warfare tactical air control party Airmen from the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct non-combatant evacuation operation training in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, August 12, 2020, with members of the Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Four from North Island Naval Air Station, California. The joint training utilized HSC-4’s MH-60S Seahawk helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

