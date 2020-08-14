Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA-106 returns to NAS Key West for training [Image 3 of 3]

    VFA-106 returns to NAS Key West for training

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    200814-N-KM072-003 KEY WEST, Fla. (August 14, 2020) An F-18 Super Hornet jet with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 Gladiators takes off for training at Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 16:30
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Hometown: OCEANA, VA, US
