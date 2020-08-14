200814-N-KM072-002 KEY WEST, Fla. (August 14, 2020) Ground crews with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 Gladiators prepare the F/A-18 Super Hornet jets for take off at Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 16:30
|Photo ID:
|6314903
|VIRIN:
|200814-N-KM072-002
|Resolution:
|5877x3200
|Size:
|8.85 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VFA-106 returns to NAS Key West for training [Image 3 of 3], by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
