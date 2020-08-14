Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA-106 returns to NAS Key West for training [Image 2 of 3]

    VFA-106 returns to NAS Key West for training

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    200814-N-KM072-002 KEY WEST, Fla. (August 14, 2020) Ground crews with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 Gladiators prepare the F/A-18 Super Hornet jets for take off at Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

