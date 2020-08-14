200814-N-KM072-002 KEY WEST, Fla. (August 14, 2020) Ground crews with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 Gladiators prepare the F/A-18 Super Hornet jets for take off at Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 16:30 Photo ID: 6314903 VIRIN: 200814-N-KM072-002 Resolution: 5877x3200 Size: 8.85 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFA-106 returns to NAS Key West for training [Image 3 of 3], by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.