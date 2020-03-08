Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    803rd Quartermaster mechanics prepare for annual training [Image 2 of 2]

    803rd Quartermaster mechanics prepare for annual training

    OPELIKA, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Mathew Reed 

    803rd Quartermaster Co

    Soldiers from the 803rd Quartermaster Company, Sgt. Wayne Broadnax, wheeled vehicle mechanic, Sgt. Ulrick Carson, automated logistics specialist, and Spc. Tarriant Martin, wheeled vehicle mechanic, attach new Humvee hardware to replace the windshields in Opelika, Ala., Aug. 3, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by 2nd Lt. Mathew Reed, 803rd Quartermaster Company)

    This work, 803rd Quartermaster mechanics prepare for annual training [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT Mathew Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

