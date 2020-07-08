803rd Quartermaster mechanics prepare for annual training

OPELIKA, Ala. – Proper care of Soldiers and equipment serves as a key part of the backbone of the U.S. Army. Without proper care, unit readiness can be negatively impacted.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 803rd Quartermaster Company Staff Sgt. Terry Turnage, wheeled vehicle mechanic, Sgt. Wayne Broadnax, wheeled vehicle mechanic, Sgt. Ulrick Carson, automated logistics specialist, Spc. Harrison, Cassius, wheeled vehicle mechanic, and Spc. Tarriant Martin, wheeled vehicle mechanic, maintained that care during a recent 803rd Annual Training Prep Mechanics Mission in Opelika, Alabama August 3 – 7, 2020.



During the 803rd CTRX Prep Mechanics Mission, the soldiers performed Preventative Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) on various types of equipment, to include Humvees (HMMWVs), 10K Forklifts, and generators. In addition to conducting PMCS, the soldiers moved equipment and vehicles from the unit in Opelika to their detachment in Dublin, Georgia.



According to Army Regulation 750-1, the purpose of Army maintenance is to generate and regenerate combat power and preserve the capital investment of combat systems and equipment to enable training and mission accomplishment.



After months of virtual battle assemblies, it is crucial to get back to the equipment, perform proper PMCS, and get the vehicles on the road to ensure they are mission capable. Turnage, the non-commissioned officer in charge, briefed the mechanic team each morning on the scope of work for the day.



“Each morning we would go through our objectives for the day,” Turnage said. “Whether that be replacing windshields and oil on the HMMWVs or fixing leaks on a forklift.”



The work of these soldiers will contribute to the unit’s readiness for the upcoming annual training exercise.

