Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Lily Churchyard, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, takes part in a volunteer event at Naples Elementary School onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Aug. 10, 2020. Volunteers were preparing school spaces for physical distancing measures in order to safely facilitate in-person learning during the upcoming school year. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

