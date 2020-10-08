Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing [Image 9 of 10]

    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donavan K Patubo 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Leonard Lewis, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, takes part in a volunteer event at Naples Elementary School onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Aug. 10, 2020. Volunteers were preparing school spaces for physical distancing measures in order to safely facilitate in-person learning during the upcoming school year. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 10:16
    Photo ID: 6312294
    VIRIN: 200810-N-HP061-1005
    Resolution: 4322x2881
    Size: 940.14 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing
    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing
    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing
    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing
    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing
    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing
    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing
    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing
    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing
    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Volunteers Onboard NSA Naples Prepare Schools for Physical Distancing

    TAGS

    Italy
    Volunteers
    NSA Naples
    DoDEA
    Community
    Naples Elementary School
    Naples Middle High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT