Baumholder deputy housing manager Jim Gillis (foreground) briefs Rheinland-Pfalz Minister of the Interior Roger Lewentz and Baumholder Deputy Garrison Manager Jim Bradford about one of the renovated junior officer houses and other housing construction during a visit to Baumholder Military Community Aug. 13.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 06:14
|Photo ID:
|6312120
|VIRIN:
|200813-D-SK857-514
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, German state minister visits Army garrison in Baumholder [Image 7 of 7], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT