    German state minister visits Army garrison in Baumholder [Image 7 of 7]

    German state minister visits Army garrison in Baumholder

    GERMANY

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Baumholder deputy housing manager Jim Gillis (foreground) briefs Rheinland-Pfalz Minister of the Interior Roger Lewentz and Baumholder Deputy Garrison Manager Jim Bradford about one of the renovated junior officer houses and other housing construction during a visit to Baumholder Military Community Aug. 13.

