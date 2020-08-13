Col. Vance J. Klosinski (right) talks with Rheinland-Pfalz Minister of the Interior Roger Lewentz during a visit to Baumholder Military Community Aug. 13.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 06:08
|Photo ID:
|6312115
|VIRIN:
|200813-D-SK857-506
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, German state minister visits Army garrison in Baumholder [Image 7 of 7], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT