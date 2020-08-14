NMRTU Diego Garcia Change of Charge Ceremony

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Bidlack stands at attention during a change of charge ceremony at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Aug. 14, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique/released.

