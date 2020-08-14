Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTU Diego Garcia Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    NMRTU Diego Garcia Change of Charge Ceremony

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Hopper 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Cmdr. Kibwe Hampden, the oncoming officer in charge, adresses Sailors during a change of charge ceremony at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Aug, 14, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique/released.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTU Diego Garcia Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

