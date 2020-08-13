Oregon Army National Citizen-Soldiers Return From Deployment

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery, are greeted by their families at Jackson Armory, after returning from a yearlong mobilization overseas, Portland, Ore., Aug. 13. This is the first arrival of two groups who mobilized to Qatar in September 2019. Known as Task Force Arrow these these Citizen-Soldiers were charged with securing critical infrastructure and personnel, and acted as a quick reactionary force throughout the region. Returning Guard members come from Portland, Forest Grove, McMinnville and Salem communities. The Task Force demobilized at Ft. Bliss, Texas where they completed an additional 14-day quarantine prior to their departure for Oregon. (Oregon National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

