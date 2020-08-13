Oregon Army National Citizen-Soldiers Return From Deployment

Oregon Governor Kate Brown together with U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, and Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, the Adjutant General, Oregon, greet the initial return of Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery and Alpha Company, 141st Brigade Support Battalion as they return to Oregon from a yearlong mobilization overseas, Portland, Ore., Aug. 13. Known as Task Force Arrow, these Citizen-Soldiers were charged with securing critical infrastructure and personnel, and acted as a quick reactionary force throughout the region. Returning Guard members come from Portland, Forest Grove, McMinnville and Salem communities. The Task Force demobilized at Ft. Bliss, Texas where they completed an additional 14-day quarantine prior to their return home. (Oregon National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

