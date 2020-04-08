NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka conducts training for JMSDF officers and civilians

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 4, 2020) - NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka hosts a training session for officers and civilians of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Maritime Materiel Command (MMC).
NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka trains MMC and its subcommands twice a year, giving JMSDF personnel an opportunity to learn about the Navy supply system and the latest logistics practices in use to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.
