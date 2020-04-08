Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka conducts training for JMSDF officers and civilians [Image 4 of 4]

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka conducts training for JMSDF officers and civilians

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 4, 2020) - NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka hosts a training session for officers and civilians of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Maritime Materiel Command (MMC).

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka trains MMC and its subcommands twice a year, giving JMSDF personnel an opportunity to learn about the Navy supply system and the latest logistics practices in use to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 21:58
    Photo ID: 6310454
    VIRIN: 200804-N-N1901-004
    Resolution: 2999x2164
    Size: 1010.65 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka conducts training for JMSDF officers and civilians [Image 4 of 4], by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    NAVSUP
    training
    MMC
    C400
    C500

