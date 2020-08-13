Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A New Foodservice Experience [Image 3 of 3]

    A New Foodservice Experience

    HELEMANO MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Pfc. Mariah Amons, a Multichannel Systems Operator-Maintainer with A Co., 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 516th Signal Brigade, 311th Signal Command, poses with her food truck order during a soft opening at Helemano Military Reservation, Hawaii on August 13, 2020. The soft opening is designed to help soldiers get familiar with the menu of the truck, as well as helping Sustainment Brigade soliders test and refiine food truck operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 21:58
    Photo ID: 6310445
    VIRIN: 200813-A-RN631-283
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: HELEMANO MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Foodservice Experience [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Waiting in Line
    Order Up
    A New Foodservice Experience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion
    311th Signal Command
    516th Signal Brigade
    Food truck
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade
    Soft opening

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT