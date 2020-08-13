Pfc. Mariah Amons, a Multichannel Systems Operator-Maintainer with A Co., 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 516th Signal Brigade, 311th Signal Command, poses with her food truck order during a soft opening at Helemano Military Reservation, Hawaii on August 13, 2020. The soft opening is designed to help soldiers get familiar with the menu of the truck, as well as helping Sustainment Brigade soliders test and refiine food truck operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 21:58 Photo ID: 6310445 VIRIN: 200813-A-RN631-283 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.62 MB Location: HELEMANO MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A New Foodservice Experience [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.