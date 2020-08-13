Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waiting in Line [Image 1 of 3]

    Waiting in Line

    HELEMANO MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers from the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 516th Signal Brigade, 311th Signal Command, wait in line to test the food truck during a soft opening on Helemano Military Reservation, Hawaii on August 13, 2020. The soft opening is designed to help soldiers get familiar with the menu of the truck, as well as helping Sustainment Brigade soliders test and refiine food truck operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 21:58
    Photo ID: 6310443
    VIRIN: 200813-A-RN631-842
    Resolution: 4918x3279
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: HELEMANO MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waiting in Line [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Waiting in Line
    Order Up
    A New Foodservice Experience

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion
    311th Signal Command
    516th Signal Brigade
    Food truck
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade
    Soft opening

