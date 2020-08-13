Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    32d AAMDC Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    32d AAMDC Change of Command

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mark A Moore II 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Gen. Michael X. Garrett (left), commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), presents Maj. Gen. Clement S. Coward, commander, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command with the Distinguished Service Medal for exceptionally meritorious service in a duty of great responsibility before Cowards change of command ceremony held at Noel Parade Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, August 13, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 20:32
    Photo ID: 6310379
    VIRIN: 200813-A-IV444-891
    Resolution: 4828x3648
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32d AAMDC Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Mark A Moore II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    32d AAMDC Change of Command
    32d AAMDC Change of Command
    32d AAMDC Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    FORSCOM
    People
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT