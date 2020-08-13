32d AAMDC Change of Command

Gen. Michael X. Garrett (left), commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), presents Maj. Gen. Clement S. Coward, commander, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command with the Distinguished Service Medal for exceptionally meritorious service in a duty of great responsibility before Cowards change of command ceremony held at Noel Parade Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, August 13, 2020.
