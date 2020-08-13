Brig. Gen. David F. Stewart, incoming commander, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, addresses the Soldiers, Family members, and friends who attend the 32d AAMDC change of command ceremony held at Noel Parade Field, Fort, Bliss, Texas, August 13, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 20:32
|Photo ID:
|6310355
|VIRIN:
|200813-A-IV444-995
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 32d AAMDC Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Mark A Moore II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
