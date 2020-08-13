Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mark A Moore II 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Brig. Gen. David F. Stewart, incoming commander, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, addresses the Soldiers, Family members, and friends who attend the 32d AAMDC change of command ceremony held at Noel Parade Field, Fort, Bliss, Texas, August 13, 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32d AAMDC Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Mark A Moore II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

