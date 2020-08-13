Capt. Steven Osgood, former commanding officer of Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Oakland, reads his departing orders during a change-of-command ceremony held on Coast Guard Island in Alameda, California, August 13, 2020. The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored tradition conducted before assembled members of the command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Akiyama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 18:24 Photo ID: 6310327 VIRIN: 200813-G-ED165-1114 Resolution: 4996x3335 Size: 2.88 MB Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Oakland Change-of-Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jordan Akiyama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.