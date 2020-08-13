Capt. Steven Osgood, former commanding officer of Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Oakland, reads his departing orders during a change-of-command ceremony held on Coast Guard Island in Alameda, California, August 13, 2020. The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored tradition conducted before assembled members of the command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Akiyama)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 18:24
|Photo ID:
|6310327
|VIRIN:
|200813-G-ED165-1114
|Resolution:
|4996x3335
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Oakland Change-of-Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jordan Akiyama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
