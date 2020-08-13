Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Oakland Change-of-Command

Capt. Daniel R. Ursino relieved Capt. Steven Osgood as commanding officer of CEU Oakland in a change-of-command ceremony held on Coast Guard Island in Alameda, California, August 13, 2020. The change-of-command ceremony reaffirms the continuity of command and is a visible transfer of total responsibility, authority and accountability from one individual to another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Akiyama)
