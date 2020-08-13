Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Oakland Change-of-Command [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Oakland Change-of-Command

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Akiyama 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Capt. Daniel R. Ursino relieved Capt. Steven Osgood as commanding officer of CEU Oakland in a change-of-command ceremony held on Coast Guard Island in Alameda, California, August 13, 2020. The change-of-command ceremony reaffirms the continuity of command and is a visible transfer of total responsibility, authority and accountability from one individual to another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Akiyama)

