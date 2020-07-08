200807-N-JW440-1010
PACIFIC OCEAN (August 7, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Keene Banusing, from St. Albans, Vt., (left) and Airman Manar Diop, from Norfolk, Va., conducts valve maintenance aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6310308
|VIRIN:
|200807-N-JW440-1010
|Resolution:
|4843x3205
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT