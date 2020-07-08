ESSEX Underway Operations

200807-N-ZW128-1017



PACIFIC OCEAN (August 7, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Brent Lovely, from Jackson, Mich., preserves a ratchet capstan in the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

