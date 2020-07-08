ESSEX Underway Operations

200807-N-ZW128-1017
PACIFIC OCEAN (August 7, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Brent Lovely, from Jackson, Mich., preserves a ratchet capstan in the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6310304
|VIRIN:
|200807-N-ZW128-1017
|Resolution:
|4137x2955
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
