Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M. Lord participates in a fireside chat discussion, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 13, 2020. Lord was joined by U.S. International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler; and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy Jeb Nadaner, for the fireside chat for the DARPA 2020 Electronics Resurgence Initiative Summit and MTO Symposium. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 17:47
|Photo ID:
|6310288
|VIRIN:
|200813-D-BN624-2023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USD Lord Participates in Fireside Chat for DARPA Summit [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
