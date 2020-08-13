USD Lord Participates in Fireside Chat for DARPA Summit

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M. Lord participates in a fireside chat discussion, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 13, 2020. Lord was joined by U.S. International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler; and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy Jeb Nadaner, for the fireside chat for the DARPA 2020 Electronics Resurgence Initiative Summit and MTO Symposium. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

