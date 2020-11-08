Lt Gen Place visits SJAFB

Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director of the Defense Health Agency, sanitizes his hands before presenting a coin to an Airman assigned to the 4th Medical Group at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 11, 2020. During his visit, Place recognized staff members for exceptional contributions to achieve great outcomes for the patients and beneficiaries who rely on the 4th MDG for their care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 16:28
|Photo ID:
|6310095
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-DR848-1064
|Resolution:
|4200x3239
|Size:
|872.48 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
