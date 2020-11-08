Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt Gen Place visits SJAFB [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt Gen Place visits SJAFB

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director of the Defense Health Agency, sanitizes his hands before presenting a coin to an Airman assigned to the 4th Medical Group at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 11, 2020. During his visit, Place recognized staff members for exceptional contributions to achieve great outcomes for the patients and beneficiaries who rely on the 4th MDG for their care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

