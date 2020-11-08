Lt Gen Place visits SJAFB

Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Director of the Defense Health Agency, tours the 4th Medical Group treatment facility at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 11, 2020. During his visit, Place spoke with military and civilian staff across the organization to learn more about their processes and challenges, and to ask how he can help. One of DHA’s missions is to support health care delivery at hospitals and clinics across the Military Health System to ensure patients and beneficiaries have access to high quality health care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

