Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy [Image 13 of 14]

    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy stand in a formation July 25, 2020, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase. (Photo by Julee Katona/Wisconsin Challenge Academy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 13:36
    Photo ID: 6309819
    VIRIN: 200725-A-A4608-7761
    Resolution: 3755x2817
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy
    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Challenge Academy
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT