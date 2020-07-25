Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy stand in a formation July 25, 2020, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase. (Photo by Julee Katona/Wisconsin Challenge Academy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 13:36 Photo ID: 6309819 VIRIN: 200725-A-A4608-7761 Resolution: 3755x2817 Size: 1.64 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.