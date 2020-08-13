New Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy stand in a formation July 24, 2020, on the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy stand in a formation July 24, 2020, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase. (Photo by Julee Katona/Wisconsin Challenge Academy) see less | View Image Page

Cadets in the new Wisconsin Challenge Academy class stand as well as walk in a formation on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens.



The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



(Julee Katona, Wisconsin Challenge Academy, contributed to this photo essay.)