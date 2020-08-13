Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hard work [Image 4 of 4]

    Hard work

    CLINTON, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Justin Conry and Senior Airman Franklin Geidner, 911th Civil Engineering Squadron engineering specialists, use rakes to re-grade the entrance to the 911th Airlift Wing firing range in Clinton, Pennsylvania, August 13, 2020. Airmen assigned to the 911th CES used annual tour days to complete projects that improved safety and created better visual asthetics around the base and the firing range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 13:01
    Photo ID: 6309802
    VIRIN: 200813-F-UJ876-1037
    Resolution: 3941x2627
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: CLINTON, PA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hard work [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Manual labor
    Road grading
    Excavating operation
    Hard work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Protection
    C-17
    DoD
    Civil Engineering
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Masks
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    4th Air Force
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT